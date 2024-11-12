Oops! 5 Unbelievable Building Crashes in Tri-Cities Washington
If you missed the news yesterday, a Chevy truck ended up crashing through the Denny's Restaurant on 395 in Kennewick.
According to the Tri-Cities Herald, A Suzuki sedan crashed into a Chevrolet pickup on Highway 395 sending it careening into the Denny’s restaurant in Kennewick. The crash destroyed a wall of the restaurant and sent three people to the hospital.
The accident did get me thinking. I saw a silver car crash into the mini-mart in my neighborhood in Kennewick.
So, I thought I'd walk us down memory lane on some of the accidents that have occurred in the past in the Tri-Cities.
Let's see if you remember of few of these incidents and accidents:
5 Wild Building Crashes by Tri-Cities Washington Drivers
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The good news is that the Kennewick's Denny's is now open for limited seating. These accidents are just a reminder that bad things happen to good people but you've got to do your part on being a responsible driver.
