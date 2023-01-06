5 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Washington State

Here Are Five Town In Washington State That Don't Sound Like They Belong In WA

As someone who grew up in Washington State, I can say that there are many places that don’t sound like they belong in the Evergreen State.



Welcome sign in Starbuck, Washington. By © Steven Pavlov / http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Senapa, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16017961 loading...

As a kid, I loved strange WA town names like Starbuck and Vader because they reminded me of Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars.

Have You Been To Vader Washington?

From towns with names you won’t believe to streets that have been around for ages, these hidden gems provide a unique look at what life is really like in the Pacific Northwest.

Let’s take a look at some of the best towns and roads in Washington State that don’t sound like they belong with some very unique names.

Washington State is full of hidden gems with unusual names – from Hobart to Chuckanut to Tumtum – each one worth exploring for its own unique charm.

By SchmuckyTheCat at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15836022 By SchmuckyTheCat at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15836022 loading...

Whether you are looking for someplace new to explore or just want an interesting story about where your street got its name, these towns have plenty of stories to tell.

