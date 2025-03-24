5 of the Best Roller Skating Rinks in Washington State

One of my favorite things to do when I was a kid in Washington State was hit up the roller skating rink.



5 Unforgettable Roller Skating Spots in Washington

It was a fact of life in my small town of Clarkston that if it was the weekend, you'd find most kids and teens at the Rollaway in Lewiston Idaho.

It was the place to be and I remember going and skating many times when I was a teen.

We did it all, shoot the duck, the dice game and yes couples only if you were lucky enough to get picked off the wall.

rik mikals rik mikals at the mic at the Rollaway loading...

I was one of those kids that never got picked but I still enjoyed skating. I didn't realize that I'd be working there was I was an adult. I needed to subsidize my first radio job and I did it by being a disc jockey at the Rollaway. I did it for several years and loved it.

The Ultimate Guide to Washington's Best Roller Skating Rinks

I got to know some of my favorite skating rinks that weren't in the LC Valley and I thought I'd compile my fun top 5 list of some of the best roller skating rinks in Washington State.

5 of the Best Roller Skating Rinks in Washington State Here are some of the best roller skating rinks in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

So there are a few of my favorite roller skating rinks that I loved going to as a kid and as an adult.

I'd love to hear your favorite roller skating rink stories below in the comments.

