It's that time of year in the Columbia Basin, and frost is on the pumpkin.

We've got a list of some of our favorite fall festivals that you'll want to check out in the Tri-Cities over the next few weeks.

Your Ultimate Guide to Fall Festivals in the Tri-Cities

First up, Country Mercantile’s Harvest Festival in Pasco is a family favorite running through October 31.

Enjoy tractor rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, and all the caramel apples and fudge your heart desires.

One of my favorites here in the Tri-Cities, especially because you can pick your own pumpkin.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

Also, don't forget about Middleton Farms Fall Festival, where you can enjoy the corn maze, pick the perfect pumpkin, and make memories with your friends and family.

If you’re craving spooky fun, Field of Screams, near Richland, delivers chills all month long with haunted trails, scare zones, and zombie encounters that’ll have you laughing (and screaming).

My favorite is shooting zombies with a paint gun, so worth it.

Fall Fun Awaits: The Best Festivals Around the Tri-Cities This Season

For something a little more heartwarming, the Tri-Cities Water Lantern Festival brings families together along the Columbia River as hundreds of glowing lanterns drift across the water.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Over in Kennewick, Rocktober at The Living Room Community Church offers free family fun with pony rides, carnival games, and plenty of fall photo ops.

For adults, the Tri-Cities Whiskey & BBQ Festival pairs local spirits with smoky flavors and live music at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

A lot is going on in the Tri-Cities over the next few weeks, so there are plenty of great fall things to do right here in the Columbia Basin.

READ NEXT: These 8 Fall Towns Are Worth Visiting In Washington State