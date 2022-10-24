5 Tips To Stay Safe if You Get Stranded on a Winter Pass in Washington State

5 Tips To Remember If You Get Stranded On A Winter Pass In Washington State

Getting stranded on a winter pass in Washington State is no joke. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it's important to stay calm and follow these tips to ensure your safety until help arrives.

I'm headed over Snoqualmie Pass this weekend and word is that snow is on the way.

I've got a good reliable Subaru that has all-wheel drive but you never know when you'll get stuck or break down.

If it does happen, here are five tips that should help you out just in case:

1. Stay with your vehicle if at all possible. It provides shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to find you.

2. Run the engine for about 10 minutes each hour to stay warm, but crack a window to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

3. Use whatever you have on hand to insulate yourself from the cold, including blankets, newspapers, or even garbage bags.

4. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, but avoid caffeine and alcohol as they will actually cause you to lose body heat faster.

5. Try to stay awake and moving as much as possible to keep your circulation going and stave off hypothermia.

If you find yourself stranded on a winter pass in Washington State, follow those 5 tips to stay safe until help arrives.

Let's be safe out there and happy motoring!

