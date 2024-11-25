Be the Perfect Guest: 5 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Hosts Happy

The Holidays can be a splendid, magical time! But let's admit it: They can also be stressful and awkward. Staying as a guest at a family member's house or, worse yet, at your in-laws' house can be worse if you are unsure about what holiday routines and traditions they practice.

Knowing what's expected can be helpful. Here are a few things to consider when you're staying at someone's home for any occasion.

Being a house guest comes with its own set of responsibilities. Whether you're staying for a weekend or a few days, good manners can make your visit more enjoyable for both you and your host.

Here are 10 etiquette tips to keep in mind:

1. Confirm Your Arrival and Departure Times

Let your host know exactly when you'll be arriving and leaving. This helps them plan and avoid any last-minute surprises. Then, stick to those times, If you are going to be late, make sure you notify the host as soon as possible.

2. Offer to Help

Whether it’s setting the table, doing dishes, or preparing meals, always offer to pitch in. A little help goes a long way.

3. Be Tidy

Keep your space clean and organized. If you're staying in a guest room, respect the space and keep it neat.

4. Respect Their Schedule

Be mindful of your host’s daily routine. If they’re not early risers, keep noise levels low in the morning. If they are and you're not, don't sleep half the morning away so that they are waiting on you to wake up to start the day!

5. Show Appreciation

A simple "thank you" goes a long way. Consider sending a handwritten note after your stay to express your gratitude.

6. Stick to the House Rules

Every household has its own rules—whether it's about meal times, screen time, or smoking. Be respectful and follow them.

7. Bring a Small Gift

A thoughtful gift, even something simple like flowers or wine, is a lovely way to show appreciation.

8. Keep the Bathroom Tidy

Clean up after yourself in shared spaces, especially the bathroom. This includes wiping down surfaces and making sure you don’t leave a mess.

9. Be Conscious of Shared Spaces

Be mindful of how much time you spend in common areas, like the living room or kitchen.

10. Communicate Special Needs

If you have dietary restrictions or allergies, inform your host in advance so they can plan meals accordingly.

Following these simple tips will ensure that your stay is enjoyable and that your hosts feel appreciated this holiday season. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season.

Please send me an App Chat and let me know how it's going for you!

Get our free mobile app

2024's Hottest Trending Toys for the Holidays We've scanned lists at popular retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon to put together this year's list of top toys. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman