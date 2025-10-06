5 Tips to Keep Your Grass Green When Kennewick Irrigation Is Turned Off

Like all Kennewick residents, I got a notice that our irrigation is getting turned off early this year - frustrating some homeowners like myself.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Kennewick Irrigation District posted this message:

Shutoff is due to a third consecutive year of drought, which has led to historically low reservoir storage and river flows. Without stored water, precipitation and flows from the Yakima River are insufficient to meet demand, leaving only the most senior water rights holders with access.

As a result, the last full day of water delivery will be Sunday, October 5, 2025.

So, what does that mean for those trying to maintain a green lawn before the usual irrigation season ends?

Here are a few tips to hopefully help you keep your grass green even with an early irrigation shutdown:

Give your lawn one final deep soak before the irrigation is cut off. A thorough watering helps moisture sink deeper into the roots, where it lasts longer. I just did that on Sunday afternoon after the Seahawks game.

Raise your mower blade to around 3 inches. I run mine at level 6, taller grass shades the soil, reduces evaporation, and protects roots from heat. Short, scalped grass dries out more quickly and turns brown faster.

Apply a slow-release, nitrogen-rich fertilizer before the water shuts off. This strengthens root systems and helps your lawn store nutrients to stay greener through fall and bounce back stronger next spring.

Leave grass clippings on the lawn; they'll act as natural mulch, locking in moisture and adding organic nutrients back into the soil

And lastly, once irrigation stops, your grass is more fragile. Limit heavy walking or play on the lawn to avoid compacting the soil or stressing dry areas that are already struggling. That's pretty tough for me to do with three dogs, so the struggle is real.

It's a love/hate thing with the Kennewick Irrigation District, but hopefully these tips will help in keeping your grass as green as possible, even with this year's early shut-off.

