5 Things You Know Growing Up Poor in Washington State

5 Things You Knew About Growing Up Poor in Washington State

I was one of those poor kids growing up in Washington State, and here are a few observations about being poor that kids from my generation might understand.



5 Lessons of Growing Up Poor in Washington State

From paper food stamps to water in my Captain Crunch, I'm fully aware of being poor and some of the stigmas of having no money growing up.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

My parents left us alone for long periods, partying and drinking, and the state of Washington stepped in and put us all in foster care. My siblings ranged in ages from 6,5,4,3, and 1 when they took us away.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Rainy Days, Resilient Hearts: What Poverty Taught Us in Washington

We were later adopted out and here are some of the observations I saw my adopted family do when they had little to no money - maybe you'll remember doing a few of these if you grew up like I did in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley.

5 Things You Knew About Growing Up Poor in Washington State IYKYK, when you grew up poor in Washington State, here are a few observations from my youth growing up in Evergreen State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

One thing about growing up poor in Washington State was that I don't think I noticed I was poor until high school.

It's funny that once you graduate and start your life, you soon discover that many of your classmates were just as poor as you, they just hid it better.

30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall Here are 30 retail stores that we wish were still at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick - see if you remember any of these stores that have gone away but have never been forgotten. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals