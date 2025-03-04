5 Things You Know Growing Up Poor in Washington State
I was one of those poor kids growing up in Washington State, and here are a few observations about being poor that kids from my generation might understand.
From paper food stamps to water in my Captain Crunch, I'm fully aware of being poor and some of the stigmas of having no money growing up.
My parents left us alone for long periods, partying and drinking, and the state of Washington stepped in and put us all in foster care. My siblings ranged in ages from 6,5,4,3, and 1 when they took us away.
We were later adopted out and here are some of the observations I saw my adopted family do when they had little to no money - maybe you'll remember doing a few of these if you grew up like I did in the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley.
One thing about growing up poor in Washington State was that I don't think I noticed I was poor until high school.
It's funny that once you graduate and start your life, you soon discover that many of your classmates were just as poor as you, they just hid it better.
