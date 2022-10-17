5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State

There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State

Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?



In Washington State, it is actually illegal to throw away certain items...read on to find out what those items are:

1. Mattresses and box springs- It is illegal to throw away mattresses or box springs in Washington State. This is because they take up a lot of space in landfills and are difficult to recycle. Instead, mattresses and box springs can be recycled at a mattress recycling facility or donated to a local thrift store.

2. Televisions- Televisions are another item that cannot be thrown away in Washington State. This is because they contain harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury. Instead, TVs can be recycled at a certified electronics recycling facility.

3. Household Hazardous Waste- Household hazardous waste includes items such as cleaning products, pesticides, and paint thinners. These items cannot be thrown away because they are poisonous and can cause harm to the environment. Instead, they must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility for proper disposal.

4. Tires- Tires cannot be thrown away because they take up a lot of space in landfills and are difficult to recycle. Instead, tires can be recycled at a tire recycling facility or taken to a local scrapyard.

5. Appliances- Appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines cannot be thrown away because they contain harmful chemicals such as Freon and chlorine. Instead, appliances must be taken to a certified appliance recycling facility for proper disposal.

As you can see, there are quite a few items that cannot be thrown away in Washington State. If you have any of these items that you need to get rid of, make sure to dispose of them properly at a recycling facility or scrap yard.

