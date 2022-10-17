5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State

5 Things You Can’t Legally Throw Away in Washington State

canva

There Are 5 Things That You Can't Legally Throw Away In Washington State

Everyone knows that there are some things that you just can't throw away. For example, batteries, lightbulbs, and paint cans all have to be disposed of properly. But did you know that there are other items that you can't just throw in the trash?

Baloncici
loading...

In Washington State, it is actually illegal to throw away certain items...read on to find out what those items are:

Get our free mobile app
AndreyPopov
loading...

1. Mattresses and box springs- It is illegal to throw away mattresses or box springs in Washington State. This is because they take up a lot of space in landfills and are difficult to recycle. Instead, mattresses and box springs can be recycled at a mattress recycling facility or donated to a local thrift store.

Achim Prill
loading...

2. Televisions- Televisions are another item that cannot be thrown away in Washington State. This is because they contain harmful chemicals such as lead and mercury. Instead, TVs can be recycled at a certified electronics recycling facility.

James E. Hernandez
loading...

3. Household Hazardous Waste- Household hazardous waste includes items such as cleaning products, pesticides, and paint thinners. These items cannot be thrown away because they are poisonous and can cause harm to the environment. Instead, they must be taken to a household hazardous waste facility for proper disposal.

nautiluz56
loading...

4. Tires- Tires cannot be thrown away because they take up a lot of space in landfills and are difficult to recycle. Instead, tires can be recycled at a tire recycling facility or taken to a local scrapyard.

Bet_Noire
loading...

5. Appliances- Appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines cannot be thrown away because they contain harmful chemicals such as Freon and chlorine. Instead, appliances must be taken to a certified appliance recycling facility for proper disposal.

As you can see, there are quite a few items that cannot be thrown away in Washington State. If you have any of these items that you need to get rid of, make sure to dispose of them properly at a recycling facility or scrap yard.

 

Take A Look At The Top 10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Tri-Cities Washington

Here are 10 Tri-Cities restaurants where your pooch can enjoy a meal with you.

Doing These 10 Things in Tri-Cities Makes You a Jerk

If you do any of these 10 things in the Tri-Cities, people might think you're a jerk!
Categories: education, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA