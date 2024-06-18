5 Things You Need To Know About Your Washington State License Plates

So I just renewed my license plates for my truck and yes I made it by the deadline.



Can You Have A Tinted Cover Over Your License Plate In Washington State?

I talked recently about how the expiration date on your registration is the true due date compared to the monthly tab date.

I once got a citation for an expired registration within the month of my due date because if your tab says June but your due date is June 1st, you aren't allowed to go through the whole month of June on expired tags.

So I thought I'd put together a list of five things that are required in Washington State:

(1) Front license plates are required for all vehicles issued two license plates. (RCW 46.16A.200)

(2-3) License plates must be kept clean and to be able to be plainly seen and read at all times. (RCW 46.16A.200) and attached in a horizontal position no more than four feet (4’) from the ground. (RCW 46.16A.200)

(4-5) Rear license plates must be illuminated by a white light. (RCW 46.37.050)

• License plate covers are not permitted.

• It is unlawful to use any holders, frames, or any materials that in any manner change, alter, or make the vehicle license number plates illegible. (RCW 46.16A.200)

• Tinted and non-tinted covers can alter the appearance of or the reflectivity of the plate and make it unreadable or reduce the reflectivity.

It was interesting to see that any tinted license plate cover is illegal in Washington, and you see those all the time around the Tri-Cities.

Hopefully, these tips will help you avoid getting a ticket.

