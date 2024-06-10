5 Surprising New Washington State Laws That Take Effect June 2024

5 Surprising New Laws That Take Effect in June 2024 in Washington State

So a few new laws are taking effect in Washington, over 300 laws to be exact, so I thought I'd spotlight a few of them that might be of concern to you and your family.



Kennewick Police Department-Facebook Kennewick Police Department-Facebook loading...

Five Laws In Washington State That'll Shake Things Up In The Evergreen State

One of the biggest changes is in the police pursuit laws in Washington State, under the impending changes, police officers will have greater discretion to pursue suspected criminals.

The modification allows officers to pursue individuals based on reasonable suspicion of any legal violation, broadening the scope from the previous limitations set by the 2021 police reform laws.

Soroush Karimi via Unsplash Soroush Karimi via Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Another law that is changing is the marriage law for those under 18. My dad married my mom when she was sixteen back in the '60s but the new law will prohibit a waiver that allows 17-year-olds to get married with permission from their guardians. Washington State is also prepared to void any marriage of those 18 and younger.

Gun advocates might get upset with new regulations that will make public libraries, zoos, aquariums, and transit centers weapon-free unless you have a concealed carry permit.

Althom Althom loading...

A new law will also take effect that will prevent the state of Washington from imposing personal income taxes.

Washington already doesn't tax personal income but this new law prohibits any new legislation.

Lastly, a new law, often referred to as a "bill of rights" for parents of K-12 students, grants parents increased access to review school materials and medical records.

So as you can see, this just five of the 300 laws going into effect in June. You can check out more of these laws here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals