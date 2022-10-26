One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.

I've discovered 5 unique, cafes in Washington that are definitely worth the drive!

In Grandview, it's the 10-4 Cafe.

The 10-4 Cafe is open daily from 5 am - 2 pm on Wine Country Road. People say "The food is good and worth the wait."

The Luna Park Cafe in Seattle.

While it's temporarily closed, this is one spot to put on your to-do list. Famous folks have been known to visit.

That's Conan O'Brien! According to the Luna Park Cafe Facebook:

The idea behind Luna is to serve delicious food and great milkshakes in a 1950's diner atmosphere.

I Can't wait for this place to reopen! It's a must-visit venue in Seattle.

Ellensburg is home to the Red Horse Diner.

This place also comes very highly recommended by a co-worker. I'm told the burgers are awesome! It looks interesting, yes?

They've got a HUGE menu full of Mexican specialties! Another co-worker brought Gerardo's to my attention & I've added them to my list.

Pick your place! These are just a few cafes I found worthwhile to visit and not too far from Tri-Cities. If you have a favorite hometown diner that you feel is worth sharing, drop a mention on our app.

