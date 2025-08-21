5 Scariest Places in Washington You Don’t Want to Visit After Dark

My co-worker and I got into a talk about scariest movies this morning, and it got me thinking - what places did you want to avoid as a kid growing up in Washington State?

Washington’s Top 5 Haunted Hotspots—#3 Will Keep You Up at Night

In my hometown of Clarkston, there was a house that looked scary and haunted. It was called Sharbino's, and it was on Bridge Street.

The house has long since been torn down, but I avoided it like the plague when I was a kid.

It was a massively dark house at night, no lights, so scary to even walk by, trust me, you kept running when you passed it.

Would You Dare? The 5 Most Terrifying Places in Washington State

So I thought I'd jog your memory with five places in Washington State that you'll want to avoid at night, or maybe you live dangerously and want to take a chance and take a walk on the wild side.

1. Northern State Hospital (Sedro-Woolley)

Once the largest mental institution in the state, it housed thousands of patients from 1912 until the 1970s. Paranormal investigators often claim it’s one of the most haunted spots in Washington. I'm not going in there, are you?

2. Starvation Heights Sanitarium (Olalla)

Run by “Dr.” Linda Burfield Hazzard in the early 1900s, this was the site of her infamous “fasting cure,” where patients starved to death. This is a seriously scary place in WA State.

3. Black Diamond Cemetery (Black Diamond)

Dating back to the 1880s, this graveyard is famous for reports of glowing orbs, phantom footsteps, and disembodied voices. Some visitors swear they’ve heard children playing or miners’ boots crunching on gravel when no one else was around. Perfect scary for you!

4. The Iron Goat Trail & Wellington Avalanche Site (Stevens Pass)

In 1910, one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history swept two trains off the tracks, killing nearly 100 people. Nature has reclaimed much of it, but the tragedy remains haunting.

5. Monte Cristo Ghost Town (near Granite Falls)

One of the more notable ghost towns in Washington State, it's a remote, abandoned mining town deep in the Cascades. Only accessible by trail, it’s filled with decaying structures, old mine shafts, and a creepy “frozen in time” vibe.

You don't want to get left there overnight, and maybe you do. As you plan your fall road trips, maybe these spooky places are worth visiting or staying away from - you decide your fate.

