5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options.
From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
As a Washingtonian myself, I selected five towns that are considered pretty safe to put down roots and raise a family.
Here are five of the safest towns in Washington State.
This city of just over 150,000 people is located in King County, just east of Seattle. Bellevue is known for its excellent schools, thriving economy, and abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. The crime rate in Bellevue is well below the national average, making it a great choice for families or anyone looking for a safe place to call home.
Located in King County, Issaquah is another safe suburb of Seattle. This city of just over 40,000 people is known for its scenic beauty, small-town feel, and proximity to some of Washington's best hiking trails. The crime rate in Issaquah is also well below average, making it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to live close to nature without sacrificing safety.
Kirkland is another safe suburb of Seattle, located in King County. This city of just over 90,000 people is known for its vibrant downtown area, beautiful lakeside setting, and excellent public schools. The crime rate in Kirkland is also well below average, making it an ideal choice for families or anyone looking for a safe place to live near Seattle.
Olympia is the capital of Washington State and the seat of Thurston County. This city of just over 50,000 people is known for its impressive state government buildings, scenic waterfront setting, and thriving arts scene. The crime rate in Olympia is slightly above the national average but still relatively low compared to other cities of its size. Nonetheless, Olympia is a great choice for anyone looking for a safe place to live with plenty of amenities and things to do.
Redmond is a suburb of Seattle located in King County. This city of just over 70,000 people is known for being the home of Microsoft headquarters, as well as a hub for tech companies and startups. The crime rate in Redmond is well below average, making it an excellent choice for anyone working in the tech industry or looking for a safe place to live near Seattle.
As a bonus town, West Richland ranked #16 in an article from smartwise.com as one of the safest towns in Washington State. You can read more details about that ranking here.
No town is perfect but there are 6 towns that are worth looking into if you are moving to the state of Washington.