Do You Think Washington State Should Have An 80 MPH Speed Limit?

Have you ever been on a long road trip through Washington and thought, “This would be so much faster if the speed limit were higher”?



Roads And Highways in Washington State That Should Have An 80 MPH Speed Limit

As you enter Southern Idaho from the Oregon border near Ontario, it's a world of difference as the speed limit shoots up to 80 MPH.

If you've been on that stretch of highway, you know what I'm talking about. If you travel from Boise to Twin Falls, it seems like forever but that extra 5-10 miles per hour helps because it's a barren wasteland in Southern Idaho.

It might not seem like a big difference but there are some places in rural Washington State that I'd vote for raising the speed limit to 80 MPH.

You know, I'd always heard a rumor that during the day in Montana, the speed limit could be limitless.

I'm not asking for that but here are five highways and roads that could benefit from an 80 MPH speed limit in Washington State.

5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH Here are five roads in Washington State that should be 80 MPH.

Raising the speed limit may not be the answer for every highway in Washington State, but there are certainly some roads that would benefit from an increase in speed limits.

We have our top 5 picks, what are yours? Let us know in the comments below.

