Wacky Lists: 5 Reasons Why Washington State Might Not Be for You

I'm a true Washingtonian but even with that, there are reasons you should never move to the Evergreen State.



I'm sure the first thing you'll scream is the liberals but no these five reasons go way deeper and darker than politics.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been thinking about moving to Washington State, don't DO it because here are five reasons you'll regret making Washington your new home:

5 Reasons Why Washington State Might Not Be for You Here are five reasons you DON'T want to move to Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, no one wants to live in Washington State because of those five things. Washingtonians might not be as quirky as Oregonians but I bet we could give them a run for the money.

Wackiness aside, Washington State is a great place to live and raise families so feel free to take that top five with a grain of salt and I'll see you down at Dutch Bros. or Wake-Up Call in five minutes.

5 Best Towns to Find Snow in Washington State Looking for snow on Christmas, these five towns might fit the bill in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals