5 Reasons Why Dayton Washington Makes a Perfect Romantic Getaway

5 Reasons To Sneak Away To Dayton Washington

Are you and your special someone looking for a romantic getaway?

Plan The Perfect Getaway To This Eastern Washington Hidden Gem

Dayton is nestled in the rolling hills of Eastern Washington's wine country, making it the ideal spot to enjoy a romantic weekend getaway.

My wife and I spent our anniversary weekend in Dayton a few years back and had such a great time that I thought I'd write up a few reasons why Dayton Washington might be an "unsung" gem right in the backyard of Tri-Cities Washington.

I've also linked each of the activities so it will be easy to check out each of these activities for yourself.

A Charming Atmosphere

The first thing you'll notice in Dayton is the charm that exudes from this small community. From the friendly locals to the quaint shops and restaurants, there's something special about this historic town.

Whether you're strolling through the main street or just relaxing in one of the local coffee shops, it's sure to put a smile on your face. I love that Dayton is a step back in time and you can even take in a movie at the Liberty Theater or tour the historic Train Depot.

Outdoor Adventure

If you and your partner love nature, then Dayton is definitely worth visiting. The Tucannon River offers hiking trails and views of the rolling mountain landscape.

You can also visit one of the many wineries in the area for wine tasting or try out some local craft beer from one of their breweries. No matter what activity you choose, it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Romantic Hotel

My wife and I stayed at the Weinhard Hotel which is like stepping back in time. The Weinhard is a 15-room Victorian Hotel.

Each room is uniquely appointed with antique furnishings. All rooms include a private bathroom, cable TV, wi-fi internet access, telephones, and hair dryers. A fresh fruit basket is provided in your room each day.

It was one of the best parts of our trip to Dayton Washington

Sightseeing In Dayton Washington

One of the big weekends each year in Dayton Washington is their annual All-Wheels Weekend over Father's Day. It's a must-see if you love classic cars and worth the trip.

Skiing In Dayton Washington

20 miles up the road from Dayton Washington is Ski Bluewood, where skiers & snowboarders experience excellent conditions and top-notch service.

With its charming atmosphere and abundance of outdoor activities, Dayton is truly an ideal destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway.

My wife and I enjoyed our anniversary weekend a while back and it was worth the trip from the Tri-Cities.

