5 Priors, Dumping Loaded Gun in Richland, Man Gets More Jail Time
A man is behind bars after violating a domestic violence order.
Officers with the Richland Police Department were called out to a residence on Jadwin Avenue Friday afternoon. After previous encounters with the suspect, Police contained the area and deployed a drone. The suspect jumped from a second-story window attempting to flee. Officers were in quick pursuit on foot when the man ditched a loaded gun over a fence.
When officers caught up to the man, he still resisted so they tased him. After investigation, it was determined that Calvin Paul is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has 5 prior convictions for domestic violence violation and a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on several charges, including Resisting Arrest.
Read more from the Richland Police Department's Facebook Page.