5 Places You’re Not Allowed to Visit in WA State (and Why)

Washington state is home to stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and fascinating history. But did you know there are some places in the state you’re actually not allowed to visit?

While most areas in Washington welcome visitors with open arms, there are a few restricted locations due to safety, privacy, or environmental concerns.

Here are five places in Washington state that are off-limits to the public.

1. The Hanford Nuclear Reservation

Once home to a major nuclear weapons production facility, the Hanford site is highly restricted due to safety concerns and environmental hazards. While parts of it are open for educational tours, much of the area is a no-go zone.

2. Mount St. Helens’ Crater

The active volcano may be a popular hiking destination, but the actual crater is off-limits to visitors. This restriction is for safety reasons due to ongoing volcanic activity and potential danger.

3. Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor

Home to the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarines, this military installation is a secure facility. Access is strictly prohibited, and any attempt to visit is illegal.

4. Private Islands

Washington has many privately-owned islands, some of which are in the San Juans or Puget Sound. These islands are off-limits without permission from the owners.

5. The Boeing Plant in Everett

While Boeing offers limited tours, the plant itself is a secure, private facility. Access to the production lines and areas where planes are assembled is not open to the public.

While these places may be off-limits, Washington still offers plenty of stunning locations to explore. Stay safe and respectful of local regulations, and enjoy the many accessible wonders the state has to offer!

I always love hearing from you! Send me an App Chat and tell me your favorite places you've visited around WA state.

Get our free mobile app

Historic Film Footage Of Hanford Reactor in Washington Wonder what the Hanford Nuclear Reactor looked like decades ago? Footage from a promotional film by Washington State Department of Commerce and Economic Development, created in the 1960s, highlights many industrial opportunities in the state - including its nuclear focus at Hanford. Footage is preserved and available on Footage from a promotional film by Washington State Department of Commerce and Economic Development, created in the 1960s, highlights many industrial opportunities in the state - including its nuclear focus at Hanford. Footage is preserved and available on YouTube via PeriscopeFilm Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton