5 of the Most Snake-Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State

My wife and I love hiking and we've done some challenging hikes in Washington and Oregon.



credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

Beware 5 Hiking Trails In Washington State Where You'll Likely Find Snakes

My favorite hikes include Panther Falls near Mt. Hood and Middle Point Ridge Trail near Dayton Washington.

I normally try to avoid snakes on those hikes, so imagine my surprise when I saw a posting on Reddit about a hiker looking for the most snake-infested hiking trails in Washington State.

I thought the poster was crazy but turns out they are an amateur Herpetologist which means they like snakes.

credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

So I thought I'd compile a list of Reddit users on some of the most snake-infested hiking trails in Washington State to see if you recognize any of these:

5 of the Most Snake Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State If you like snakes, here are five snake-infested trails in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Can you add any other locations to my list?

I know growing up in the Grande Ronde River, my foster mom once killed a rattlesnake right on our back porch, and as a kid growing up at Boggan's Oasis, I would occasionally hear the sounds of a rattlesnake when I was hiking around the hills.

The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Here are 10 items at Costco you must try, trust me, you'll love these top-secret items. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals