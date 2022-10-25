5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
And in wintertime, when the snow blankets the evergreen trees and frost coats the windows of charming small-town shops, it's like something out of a postcard.
If you're looking for a winter getaway that will take your breath away, check out one of these five Washington State picturesque towns.
So whether you're looking for a festive Bavarian village or a quaint seaside town straight out of a storybook, one of these five destinations is sure to fit the bill.
And who knows? Maybe you'll even discover your new favorite place along the way.