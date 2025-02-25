2025 Edition: 5 of the Friendliest Places To Live in Washington State

Being from a small town in Washington State, there are plenty of places that you'll be surprised in the Evergreen State that are pretty friendly to outsiders.



Guess Who Made The List Of The Friendliest Places To Live In Washington State?

Growing up in Clarkston, there are plenty of great little towns near where I grew up.

Towns like Pomeroy and Asotin are worth visiting even though you'll get through them in a blink of an eye.

I thought I'd break down five friendly towns in Washington State that you'd enjoy visiting because the residents are super friendly and worth a road trip.

5 of the Friendliest Places To Live in Washington State Here are my picks for the most-friendliest places to visit in Washington State - see if you have been to any of these places below Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you road trip through Washington this summer, you might want to put a few of these friendly towns on your list. It'll be worth it, trust me, you'll have a great time with some of the friendliest folks right here in Washington State.

