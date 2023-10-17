Explore These 5 Terrifying Haunted Attractions In Washington State If You Dare!

As a kid, I couldn't wait for Halloween. I'm a big fan of haunted houses and I'm always on the lookout for new scary haunted attractions to explore in Washington State.



Have You Ever Been Scared? You Will Be With These Five Scary WA Attractions

We've got some great attractions around the Tri-Cities Washington area and let's not forget Scarywood in Northern Idaho. Still, I thought we'd cast an even bigger spider's web across Washington State and explore some haunted attractions that you might not have heard of.

For good reason, these five haunted attractions might be the scariest places in Washington State but I'll let you be the judge of that.

Check out these five terrifying haunted attractions if you dare:

5 of the Best and Scariest Haunted Attractions in Washington State Explore These 5 Terrifying Haunted Attractions In Washington State If You Dare! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Are you excited to see those attractions? If I left an attraction off the list, let me know, and check out even more terrifying places in the Tri-Cities haunted gallery below.

