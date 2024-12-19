5 New Washington State Laws That’ll Affect You in 2025

I can't believe 2025 is around the corner already and with a new year, Washington State will implement some new laws you need to know about.

Some good news for minimum wage workers as wages go up and I've got four other laws that will soon take effect in 2025

Here's the list of new laws in Washington State for 2025

Ban on Animal-Tested Cosmetics : Effective January 1, 2025, the sale of cosmetics developed or manufactured using animal testing conducted or contracted by the manufacturer or its suppliers will be prohibited in Washington state, with specific exceptions.

Increased Minimum Wage : Starting January 1, 2025, Washington's minimum wage will increase to $16.66 per hour, reflecting an adjustment based on the federal Consumer Price Index.

License Plate Cover Ban : Beginning January 1, 2025, a new law will prohibit the use of license plate covers, including clear plastic ones, due to their potential to obscure plates and hinder readability by police and traffic cameras. Violators may face fines exceeding $100.

Commercial Vehicle Idling Restrictions : A new law, SB 6304, will impose fines ranging from $300 to $1,000 on drivers who idle commercial vehicles for more than five minutes, aiming to reduce pollution and improve air quality. Enforcement is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

Legal Services Pilot Program: The Washington Supreme Court has approved a pilot initiative allowing non-law firm entities to practice law using non-traditional business models and technology. This program, intended to increase access to legal services, will commence in 2025 and may run for up to ten years.

As the new year approaches, double-check these new laws to ensure you and your business comply - click on the links provided to get more details on these new laws for 2025.

