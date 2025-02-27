This week's local business spotlight is Soi 705 on the Parkway in Richland, WA.

Soi 705 Cocktail Bar · Asian Fusion Restaurant

5 New businesses we are looking forward to in 2025 Instagram Soi 705 loading...

Tri Cities's very own craft Asian street food & cocktail bar. Specializing in small plates, big flavors & curated late-night vibes. "Sugar, spice & hella good rice". Keeping it weird & wonderful since '21.

You may remember the fabulous tasty Thai restaurant on Gage Blvd in Richland called Mezzo Thai.

The same family business with a different twist and location.

Soi 705 on the Parkway in Richland offers Asian Fusion food that is so good it's medicinal.

Fresh ingredients and mouthwatering recipes are often made fresh by the owner Jacqui herself.

A family-owned business is quaint and delicious.

This is NOT FAST FOOD, Best to call ahead and order takeout-fresh made to order. Or dine in and enjoy the live music while you wait for your food.

The small stage often vibes with a Duo or Solo performer of various musical grooves.

You'll find a full Cocktail Bar for the 21 and over crowd.

I've eaten here plenty of times and always enjoyed the food! Live music hits the stage each Thursday-Sunday most weeks. Check their Facebook for the local entertainment calendar.

I've played music at this Venue both as a Duo and Solo. It's always got a great Vibe, and the intimate setting and staff are wonderful!

The owner Jacqui loves supporting live music and it's not unusual to see her in front of the stage dancing a bit when she gets a break from the kitchen.

You're sure to have a great time at Soi 705 on the parkway next time you're in Richland, be sure to stop in.

Here are the other four new restaurants in the Tri-Cities you may want to check out soon!

1. Chicken & Bowl: Korean Style Chicken With a Sweet Spicey Sauce.

2. Cardamom Indian Grill & Bar Curries and biryanis with vegetarian and vegan options 3. Gangnam BBQ Korean BBQ with traditional cuts of protein and banchan Korean BBQ with traditional cuts of protein and banchan 4. Perch Cantina: Latin American cuisine like birria gnocchi and quesaburgers Latin American cuisine like birria gnocchi and quesaburgers

