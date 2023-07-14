5 Must-Have Items You Need for Tri-Cities Boat Race Weekend

What Do I Need To Bring To The Columbia Cup Hydroplane Races?

Get ready to ride the waves and experience the rush of adrenaline as you watch the hydroplanes skim across the waters of the Columbia River.

Here Are 5 Essential Items That You'll Need During Waterfollies Weekend

Whether you are a seasoned hydroplane race enthusiast or a first-time spectator, attending the races can be a thrilling event.

Some of us have attended enough Waterfollies weekends to know what things you'll need to bring to have a great time!

To ensure that you have a fantastic time at the hydroplane races, we have compiled a list of some essential fun things you'll need at this year's Tri-Cities Columbia Cup hydroplane races.

Sunscreen and Hats - It's no secret, the sun can be brutal on the Columbia River. The last thing you want is to suffer from sunburn while you're trying to have fun. Bring along some sunscreen and a hat to keep you protected and cool. Plus, you won't be stuck sporting a red nose like Rudolph after the race is over.

Insect Repellant - Along with the sun, you'll have to deal with pesky little insects. Bring some insect repellant to keep them at bay, avoid any uncomfortable bites, and remove the distraction.

Portable Chairs - Most hydroplane races require you to bring along your own seating. We advise that you bring a portable chair or two, so you'll have somewhere comfortable to sit back and watch the action. Ensure the chairs are lightweight and not cumbersome, so it's easy to move around as needed.

Snacks and Water - Races can be long and watching exciting hydroplanes can work up an appetite. Don't get left foraging for food when you can pack some snacks or light meals to enjoy. It's essential you hydrate properly, bring along a refreshing drink of water to keep you cool and hydrated.

Noise-Canceling Headphones - Bring noise-canceling headphones and earplugs to protect your ears from the loud roar and thunder-like sounds from the engines of the hydroplanes. It's important to protect your hearing, so don't forget to pack these in your bag.

Attending a hydroplane race on the Columbia River can be an incredible experience, especially for those who love the thrill of high-speed and watercraft racing, but to make the best out of your time there, you need to come prepared with the essentials.

See you at this year's boat races!

