The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State
There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State.
Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA
However, there's one thing that can be a bit frustrating for out-of-towners: the spelling of some of our town and city names. Trust us, we know it can be tough to remember how to spell "Sequim" or "Puyallup."
That's why we've put together a list of the most commonly misspelled town names in Washington State—so you can avoid any embarrassing gaffes on your next road trip.
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
Whether you're a Washington native or just visiting for a quick weekend getaway, we hope this list has helped clear up any confusion about how to correctly spell some of our state's most lovely towns and cities. If we missed a town, let us know and we'll add them to our list.