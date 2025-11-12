5 Magical Christmas Getaways Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities

One of the hardest things to do is shop for my wife for Christmas. I've been thinking about doing a fun trip for the holidays instead of buying her physical presents this year.

Feeling Festive? 5 Christmas Escapes Near the Tri-Cities

So I've narrowed down my list of small towns to visit, so let's see if you like any of these choices:

Leavenworth, Washington, is such an obvious choice and #1 on my list. I've only driven through, but maybe it's time for a weekend trip.

This alpine Bavarian-themed village is famous for its holiday spirit: snow-covered streets, half a million lights, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and German-style food and drink.

My next pick is Winthrop, Washington (Methow Valley). It's known for its “Christmas at the End of the Road” event: horse-drawn carriage rides, ice-skating with Santa, town lighting & fireworks.

Next up on my list is Lake Chelan, Washington.

While often a summer destination, Lake Chelan can be pretty awesome in winter, too. Lights at the lake, winter recreation, cozy shops, and wine country around it are worth checking out during the holiday season, and only a few hours away from the Tri-Cities.

Bellingham, Washington, is quite the drive from the Columbia Basin, but it's worth checking out. Fairhaven, a historic neighborhood in Bellingham, has a charming old-town vibe that really lights up for the holidays

And lastly, my final pick is Shelton, Washington, who has gained a reputation as “Christmas Town WA” because of its holiday ambiance: numerous lit trees (Guinness record), wreath-adorned storefronts, classic small town Christmas style.

I still haven't decided on what to get my wife for Christmas, but I'm thinking one of these destinations might be a winner.

