5 Reasons the Great Prosser Balloon Rally Should Be on Your Fall Bucket List

My wife is super excited that the Great Prosser Balloon Rally is coming back the weekend of September 26th - 28th.

From Sunrise to Night Glow: 5 Highlights of the Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2025

We've done some of the events throughout the years, and now this year, the Rally celebrates its 36th year with a bunch of great activities.

I thought I'd break down five things that you should do if you are going to make a weekend of it at the Great Prosser Balloon Rally. Here are my picks for some fun for you and your family.

1) Sunrise Balloon Launches:

Head to the Prosser Airport bright and early, around 6:15 a.m., to watch pilots prepare their balloons for launch. Weather permitting, dozens of hot air balloons will take flight at sunrise.

2) Get Hands-On with the Pilots

Spectators aren’t just bystanders here. Some lucky visitors may be invited to help inflate, chase, or recover the balloons alongside experienced pilots. It’s a rare behind-the-scenes adventure you’ll never forget.

3) Night Glow Spectacular

One of the coolest things to attend is when the sun goes down, the balloons don’t rest.

The Night Glow event lights up the evening as tethered balloons illuminate from Prosser High School in sync, glowing like giant lanterns against the night sky.

4) Harvest Festival & Farmers Market

You can also head to downtown Prosser, which offers a taste of the season with its Harvest Festival and Farmers Market. Local produce, crafts, and food vendors provide plenty of reasons to explore.

5) Caren Mercer-Andreason Street Painting Festival

One of the neatest things you'll see is artists transform city streets into vibrant works of chalk art. This colorful display is a must-see for families.

The best part of the weekend is that admission and parking are free, so bring your camera and make it a weekend to remember. I know my wife is super-excited to attend.

