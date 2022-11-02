5 Fun Ways to Get Rid of Those Obnoxious Leaves in Washington State

The trees in Washington State are gorgeous, but they sure do produce a lot of leaves. If you are like me, leaves are a pain in the butt to dispose of but we've come up with a few ideas to help you get rid of them.

If you're looking for some creative ways to dispose of all those leaves, look no further.

Here are five fun ideas for getting rid of leaves in Washington State.

1. Make leaf art.

One of the best things about leaves is their natural ability to produce beautiful colors. So why not put them to good use by making some leaf art? You can frame your finished product and hang it up as a piece of fall decor, or give it away as a gift.

2. Use them as mulch.

If you have a garden, using leaves as mulch is a great way to get rid of them while also providing some much-needed nutrients for your plants. Simply lay down a layer of leaves around your plants and let Mother Nature do the rest.

3. Compost them.

Composting is a great way to recycle leaves and turn them into something beneficial for your garden or lawn. Simply add your leaves to a compost bin or pile and let them decompose into nutrient-rich soil that you can use to fertilize your plants.

4. Makeleaf "tea."

This may sound like something out of a children's book, but making leaf "tea" is actually a thing! It's simple to do and only requires a few ingredients: leaves, water, and something to strain the tea with (coffee filters work well). Just steep the leaves in boiling water for about 10 minutes and voila—you've got yourself some tasty leaf tea!

5. Use The Leaves As Fuel

Lastly, if you have a wood-burning fireplace or stove, you can use the leaves as fuel! Just be sure to avoid any that may have been treated with chemicals such as insecticides or herbicides.

With a little effort, getting rid of leaves can be a breeze!

