5 Fun Reasons To Visit Walla Walla Washington During the Winter

Are you looking for a winter getaway? Then look no further than Walla Walla, Washington!



This beautiful city is located in the southeastern corner of the state and is known for its wineries and historic downtown. But there's much more to explore here during the wintertime.

Keep reading to discover five great reasons why you should visit Walla Walla this winter.

1. Enjoy Local Wines - The beauty of visiting Walla Walla during the wintertime is that it's wine season! There are over 150 wineries in the area that offer tastings, pairings, and tours throughout the year. In addition to traditional wines, many of these wineries also produce unique fruit-forward wines like ciders and meads. So grab your friends and explore all the amazing wines that Walla Walla has to offer.

2. Take a Hike - Even though it may be cold outside, that doesn't mean you can't still get out and enjoy nature. There are plenty of trails around town that are perfect for hiking or snowshoeing. Plus, with views of rolling hills and vineyards as far as the eye can see, you'll never get bored on your hike.

3. Explore Unique Boutiques - Downtown Walla Walla is filled with countless unique boutiques where you can find anything from vintage clothing to handmade jewelry. You'll also find many local art galleries that feature works by artists from all over the world. So take some time to wander downtown and explore all its wonders.

4. Cozy Up in a Café - After spending an afternoon exploring downtown, grab a cup of hot cocoa or coffee at one of many cozy cafes in town. From local coffee shops to chic bistros, there's something for everyone when it comes to grabbing a bite in Walla Walla this wintertime.

5. Attend Festivals & Events - Many towns have festivals and events throughout the year but nothing quite compares to those held in Walla Walla during the winter months! From holiday markets to wine walks, there's always something fun happening here in town during this festive season so make sure you check out what's going on while you're here.

Walla Walla has so much to offer during the colder months of the year—from wine-tasting tours to outdoor hikes—so why not plan your next winter getaway here? With its unique boutiques, cozy cafes, and endless festivals & events., there's no shortage of things for visitors to do here this time of year so start planning your trip today.

You can check out a complete of things to do in Walla Walla here.

