5 Fun Holiday Trains Families Will Love in Washington and Oregon
My wife and I stayed in Hood River last year for our anniversary and discovered one of the neatest trains with the Mt. Hood Railroad.
As the holidays approached, it got me thinking. I am sure there are some amazing trains to explore in Washington and Oregon. If you have kids and even older parents, a magical train ride is always worth the memories.
I did a little digging and discovered 5 holiday-themed trains worth hopping aboard and they are all decked out with their yuletide decorations and one jolly ole' elf --- of course, I'm talking about Santa!
So hop aboard and enjoy these five Christmas trains that you will enjoy for the holiday season and best to get your tickets early --- before they all sell out.
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
As you can see, we've got a bunch of holiday trains worth checking out right here in Washington and Oregon. I'd love to know if you have ridden any of these trains and how was it.
Let me know in the comments below.
Kids always say they are bored during Christmas break but you do realize that there are 20 inexpensive things that can do this winter that won't break the bank?
I've listed 20 of them below
