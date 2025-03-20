5 Counties in Washington State With the Cheapest Property Taxes

Who ripped open that property tax bill and saw a big surprise? I live in Benton County Washington and I've seen my yearly property taxes jump over the last few years.



Unlocking Savings: Top 5 Washington Counties for Inexpensive Property Taxes

The average cost of a home in Benton County is about $400,000 and with that price tag comes the property taxes.

My mortgage hasn't gone up since I bought our place in 2016 but the irrigation and property taxes have easily gone up several hundred dollars a year.

Money Check Taxes Child Credit Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Trying to stay ahead of it can be a pain but it also got me thinking - if I moved to another county in Washington State, could I save money on my property taxes?

I did a quick Google search and here is what I discovered.

There are five counties that you can save on your property taxes and even one of those counties surprised me. These figures are sourced from SmartAsset's Washington Property Tax Calculator.

Discover These 5 WA Counties with Budget-Friendly Property Taxes!

You can check out my list below:

5 Counties in Washington State With the Cheapest Property Taxes Uncover five Washington State counties where homeowners can find relief through lower property tax rates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, a few of these counties' property taxes were surprising.

I was most surprised by San Juan County Washington where the average home cost is over $600,00 but it's property tax bill is cheap compared to other counties including Benton County.

I'm not saying to move but it does make you think right?

10 Towns in Washington State With the 2023 Lowest Cost of Living Looking for a new place to live? Discover which towns have the most affordable cost of living in Washington State for 2023. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals