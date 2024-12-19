5 Christmas Gifts You Want to Avoid Giving in Washington State

I can't believe Christmas is already almost here. I've had the hardest time finding my wife a gift this year. She told me she didn't want any "filler" gifts this year so it's been a tough nut to crack.

I know exactly what my wife is saying, she doesn't want any gimmick or gag gifts so I thought it would be fun to put together a guide of Washington State-themed gifts you might want to avoid this year.

Let’s start with what might seem like an innocent choice—a rain-themed gift. While Washingtonians are no strangers to precipitation, gifting a novelty umbrella or a "Rainy Day Survival Kit" can come across as uninspired and even a bit cliché.

Next on the list are tech gadgets that promise to simplify life but end up collecting dust on a shelf. Washington is home to tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, meaning its residents are often ahead of the curve when it comes to technology.

Gifting an outdated or overly gimmicky gadget can feel less like you're keeping up with trends and more like you’re trying too hard.

Then there's the curious case of Seattle-themed souvenirs—those trinkets emblazoned with iconic images such as Space Needle keychains or Pike Place Market mugs.

While these items might appeal to tourists, they're likely eye-roll inducing for locals who pass by these landmarks daily.

Instead of cluttering someone's home with kitsch memorabilia they could easily acquire themselves, give them something unique from one of Washington's many talented local artisans.

A handcrafted ceramic piece or gourmet products from farmers' markets would bring much more joy than mass-produced items.

One gift idea that's seen better days is anything involving Bigfoot paraphernalia—from socks adorned with Sasquatch feet to coffee mugs declaring “I Believe!” T

hough fun and reflective of local folklore charm at first glance, these gifts can become more groan-worthy than grin-inducing after repeated appearances under the tree year after year.

If you're determined to capture some cryptid magic in your gift-giving venture without veering into cheesy territory, consider booking an actual Bigfoot hunting tour experience instead!

Lastly—and perhaps most controversially—are those well-intentioned but ultimately impractical eco-friendly products that occupy every holiday market stall come December. Don’t get me wrong; sustainability is key!

However, gifting someone a bamboo toothbrush set or reusable paper towels every single Christmas can begin feeling less festive and more obligatory over time unless paired with thoughtful presentation or context about how it ties back into larger sustainable goals they care about personally (like supporting conservation efforts specific within Washington).

So there are a few items to avoid this Christmas season, don't worry, I'll see myself out now.

