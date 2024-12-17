Can You Name 5 of the Biggest Ranches in Washington State?

If you just got through watching the series finale of Yellowstone, you know the Dutton ranch was massive. What ranches in Washington State do you think are as massive as the fictional ranches on television?



I grew up on the Grand Ronde River off Highway 129 at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade and my foster parents had 99 acres. They raised cattle and I'd go out and help bring them in with my trusted border collie Joe.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

So it got me thinking, what are some of the biggest ranches in Washington State? This is what I found, the five biggest ranches might surprise you - take a look at my list below:

Explore 5 of the Biggest Ranches in Washington State Here's our list of the biggest ranches in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

You might not realize this, but Washington State has over 9,000 cattle farms and ranches, with the average herd size being 40 cattle.

So a shout-out to the farmers and ranchers for the hard work and being the core of keeping America going.

Guide: Top 5 Counties With The Most Farmland In Washington State Discover the five counties with the most farmlands in the state of Washington. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals