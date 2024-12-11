5 Best Yoga Studios in Tri-Cities Washington

I'm in search of the best Yoga experience in the Tri-Cities. I try to exercise at least an hour each day but fall short on many days.

Why Is Yoga so good for you?

Walking the dogs or hiking seems to be the easiest to fit in. For a while, I was working out at Secord Gym in Benton City which I LOVED (by the way), it has scheduled awesome workouts, but classes aren't always available when I have the time or energy to work out.

I'm convinced, a good Yoga Class might be what I need. Years ago, I did HOT yoga at Bikram Yoga in Kennewick. My experience was that I HATED it, for the first four times. It is INTENSE! But, after four times, I loved it so much. I had such joy after each session, I thought I'd do it as often as possible for the rest of my life.

Then I moved and as life goes, got out of the habit, etc.

What are the health benefits of Yoga?

I think Hot Yoga may be a little too intense for my liking now but I am looking for a nice Yoga studio not too far away that will give me some good stretching and strength-building poses and flows.

Affordable Yoga Mats are available too.

I've been researching this for a while and have an idea of my own picks for the ones I'll try. But, I thought I'd also do some online research. This is what I'm finding:

There are a lot of choices. So many so, I'm am baffled as to why I can't seem to get myself to one of them. I would like it if there was a focused Yoga studio in Benton City. Yes, that would be handy!

What are the best studios for Yoga?

Another site listed the top 5 for Yoga studios in just Kennewick. I've been wanting to try Lifted Lotus Collective. I understand they have a variety of classes from stretches to strength and it's for a donation which could mean reasonably priced.

I think Yoga is something we all should be doing to better our health! So I will be choosing one to try today!

