Exploring the 5 Best Whale-Watching Spots in Oregon

My wife and I did a great Oregon road trip and one of our goals was to catch a glimpse of some whales along the coast.

5 Places You'll Spot Whales Along The Oregon Coast During Whale Watching Season

We luckily spotted a few and I've compiled a list of some of our favorite places where we spotted them. If you are headed for a road trip along the Oregon coast from Washington State, these places might be the best places for you to catch them in all of their glory.

credit: Megan Mikals credit: Megan Mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to Oregon State Parks, The central coast is a hot spot for whales from May through October.

Oregon State Parks celebrate the migrations twice per year with Whale Watch Week during late December and late March.

So here are our top five places to spot whales along the Oregon coast:

Exploring the 5 Best Whale Watching Spots in Oregon My wife and I took a trip along the Oregon coast and here are our five favorite places where we spotted whales! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

credit: Megan Mikals credit: Megan Mikals loading...

So if you are headed out for whale watching this year, take a look at our recommended top five hot spots along the Oregon coast.

You can read more about Oregon whale watching through the state of Oregon and their state parks here.

5 Unusual Family Attractions That You'll Love in Oregon The Beaver State is home to an assortment of unique and offbeat attractions that promise delights for both parents and children. These spots provide an alternative to the conventional amusement park and museum visits, ensuring that every member of the family carves out an unforgettable experience. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals