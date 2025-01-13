Exploring the 5 Best Whale Watching Spots in Oregon
My wife and I did a great Oregon road trip and one of our goals was to catch a glimpse of some whales along the coast.
We luckily spotted a few and I've compiled a list of some of our favorite places where we spotted them. If you are headed for a road trip along the Oregon coast from Washington State, these places might be the best places for you to catch them in all of their glory.
According to Oregon State Parks, The central coast is a hot spot for whales from May through October.
Oregon State Parks celebrate the migrations twice per year with Whale Watch Week during late December and late March.
So here are our top five places to spot whales along the Oregon coast:
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
So if you are headed out for whale watching this year, take a look at our recommended top five hot spots along the Oregon coast.
You can read more about Oregon whale watching through the state of Oregon and their state parks here.
