What Evasive Weeds Need To Be Avoided In Washington State?

Weeds are the bane of every gardener's existence. There are five evasive weeds to watch out for in Washington State.



Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash loading...

Aside from making your lawn look unsightly, they can also kill off your plants and take over your garden and while some weeds pose minor problems, others are incredibly dangerous and difficult to eradicate.

Get our free mobile app

My wife and I have been working like crazy to get that lush green lawn that our neighbors enjoy. We seem to take two steps forward and one step but every year it does seem our grass is getting greener and greener.

By Bladner32 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=122277688 By Bladner32 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=122277688 loading...

Here Are Five Evasive Weeds To Avoid In Washington State

As a kid I remember my foster mom having me pull up thistles and some of them always seemed to poke through my gloves - ouch - so here are five types of weeds that'll drive you nuts in your yard that you might want to pull up before they become more of a problem for you and your yard.

5 Annoying Washington State Weed Types That’ll Destroy Your Yard Are you a homeowner in the state of Washington? Take a look at this guide to discover which types of weeds can wreak havoc on your yard and how to school them.

Weeds are a common problem for gardeners, but by identifying the types of weeds that pose the most significant threats to your lawn and taking preventative measures to avoid them, you can keep your yard looking beautiful and healthy.

Regular lawn care and the use of targeted weed killers can help you win the battle against even the most stubborn weeds.

Stay Away From These 4 Dangerous Ticks in Washington State Ignorance is bliss, but it could also be dangerous when it comes to ticks. Learn about the four deadly ticks found in Washington State and how you can stay safe.