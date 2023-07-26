5 Amazing Facts About the Tallest Building in Washington State

What Is The Tallest Building In Washington State?

When I lived in Seattle, I got a chance to ride the monorail and go up to the top of the Seattle Space Needle. It might surprise you that the Space Needle isn't the tallest building in Washington State.



canva canva loading...

Here Are Five Interesting Facts About Washington State's Tallest Building

Photos love to show the Space Needle as the tallest building in Seattle but guess what, The Space Needle ranks only as the #8 tallest building in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

The tallest building in Washington State is the Columbia Center. This massive 937 feet building was constructed in 1985 and reigns as the tallest building in Washington State.

canva canva loading...

I thought we'd have some fun in this article and give you five interesting facts that you might not know about the Columbia Center in Washington State.

By IvanAndreevich at English Wikipedia - Originally from en.wikipedia; description page is/was here. Original uploader was IvanAndreevich at en.wikipedia, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3332949 By IvanAndreevich at English Wikipedia - Originally from en.wikipedia; description page is/was here. Original uploader was IvanAndreevich at en.wikipedia, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3332949 loading...

5) The Columbia Center is the 41st Tallest Building in the United States

4) Tallest building in Seattle and the State of Washington since 1985

3) Tallest building on the West Coast when completed, now is the fourth tallest building on the West Coast.

2) More floors than any other building west of the Mississippi River

1) The Columbia Center features a distinctive stepped design, which is intended to resemble a giant zipper.

That's just a few facts about the Columbia Center in Seattle.

If you ever get a chance to visit, I highly recommend checking out the observation deck called the "Sky View Observatory."

Located on the 73rd floor, it provides stunning panoramic views of Seattle and the surrounding areas.

You can read more about the Columbia Center here.

3 of the Most Famous Shipwrecks Along Washington State’s Coast Relive a piece of history and explore three famous shipwrecks that still remain off the coast of Washington State.