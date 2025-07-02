When I lived in California in the middle of 2005, five bucks a gallon or more was normal, but I never thought I'd see $5 for a gallon of gas in Washington State.

Gas Prices on the Rise: Will Washington State Reach That $5 Milestone?

Are we headed there in 2025?

A new gas tax that starts on Thursday will add 6 cents to a gallon of gas, and it's got a lot of people speculating that Washington State, sadly, might hit that five-dollar mark on a gallon of gas as the average.

Several key factors are contributing to elevated pump prices:

State Tax Increases: As of July 1, Washington’s state gas tax rose 6¢ to 55.4¢ per gallon, with another 2% inflation‑adjustment set annually beginning in 2026

Climate Commitment Act: This statewide carbon‑pricing program forces refiners and fuel suppliers to buy emissions allowances, adding significant cost. After its launch in 2023, prices spiked, averaging nearly $4.95 per gallon compared to the national average

Fueling Curiosity: Could Gas in Washington State Soar to $5?

Seasonal and Global Pressures: Costs tend to rise in summer due to seasonal blends and increased demand. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have nudged crude prices higher, with potential for further upside if the situation worsens

So, is it possible that we will see five dollars for a gallon of gas soon?

Likely, some stations in Seattle are already reporting $5.09 a gallon, according to KOMO news.

I recall when I got my first car when gas cost $1.25 a gallon. We'll never see those prices again, but five bucks, yep, that's in our future here in Washington State.

