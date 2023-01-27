$5.9 Million Wildly Weird-Shaped Washington Home Is Stunning Inside

Peek Inside This Thurston County Home That Sits On 85 Acres

If you want to live off the grid in Washington State, there's an amazing property that looks amazing inside and outside.



Escape The Norm With This Secluded Amazing Washington Home In Tenino WA

The property was listed at $11 million a few years back and now the asking price has been reduced to $5.9 million. The property is located in Tenino Washington.

The property is listed by Michael Morrison with Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty and it's a pretty spectacular property that features some amazing views.

Here are details about the property:

Sustainable and OffGrid functionality is delivered at "Live Merkaba". Mind, Body, and Spirit.

Flowing modern, circular home atop 85 acres of stunning land with sustainable gardens, saltwater pool, separate 3 bedroom guest house, and archery range. Intentional less is more, curvy, and plush custom rounded furniture.

Environmentally friendly and self-sustaining with geothermal/solar systems allowing for nearly off-grid living. Double gated land mass gives serenity, privacy, and presence to nature.

Take a peek inside this home built in 2005:

Talk about an unusual design and very cool looking. I think I'm more fascinated by the slide that goes from the house into the pool. You can check more on this listing here.

