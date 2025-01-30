Some people love yard sales! It's their 'go-to' activity every Saturday and Sunday when the weather permits.

I've never been a fan of Yard Sales. I get overwhelmed sifting through a lot of stuff looking for something of quality. But some people are gifted at this!

One man's garbage is another man's treasure

I don't ever think I need more junk to add to my already too-crowded house! However, some people call me a minimalist. I just don't like clutter.

No doubt some wonderful treasures can be found at a good quality Yard Sale. Furniture, Bikes, Books, Collectables and more.

Research will tell us that there are certain items you should never buy at a Yard Sale.

Here's a list from a recent article from AARP:

1. Stuffed Animals: Plush toys can harbor bugs and allergens. Grab a puzzle or a game instead if you're shopping for kids or grandkids.

2. Baby Items: Car seats have an actual expiration date. Older cribs and High chairs can be unsafe and should not be purchased used, according to Heather Aiello, founder of The Organized You.

3. Helmets: Bike or Motorcycle helmets are only meant to last so long and can lose their effectiveness. Plus it can be difficult to wash the foam inside to remove potential allergens or bugs. (eww)

4. Cosmetics: and Perfume: If the seller dipped a finger into the product, bacteria and fungi may have been introduced. Sealed or not, some may also be past their shelf life already used, diluted or tampered with. The Food and Drug Administration warns of this.

We're still a ways away from warmer weather when people will be having Yard Sales but keep these tips in mind when you go.

Happy shopping!

