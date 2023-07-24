4 of the Scariest Fish Lurking Beneath You in the Columbia River

What Are Some Of The Fishes You'd Want To Avoid In the Columbia River?

As a kid, I loved swimming in the Snake and Grand Ronde rivers. Occasionally I would come across a sucker fish or two, which was about as creepy as it would get for me as a kid.



Here Are Four Fishes You Won't Want To Come Face To Face With In Washington

I was reading a recent article on the "Frankenfish" that was recently spotted in Missouri called the Nothern Snakehead. Apparently, this is a very evasive species of fish that has managed to spread across 17 states.

Luckily none have been spotted in Washington State but it did get me thinking about what lurks below us in the Columbia River.

I thought it would be fun to compile a list of four ugly and scary fish that might be under your very feet right now in the Columbia River.

After closely examining a few of these fish, I am reconsidering my decision to swim in the Columbia River.

However, it is important to note that despite their unattractive and intimidating appearance, these fish play a crucial role in the ecology of the Pacific Northwest and are essential for maintaining the region's ecosystem.

I know we need them but I'd prefer not to come face to face with them especially under my toes while I'm swimming.

