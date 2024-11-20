There Are 4 Missing Person Alert Types in Washington State

I was surprised to discover that we have more than just an Amber or Silver alert in Washington State.

Can You Name The Four Missing Person Alert Types In Washington State?

Missing person alerts in Washington aren't a one-size-fits-all approach. Each alert type is tailored to specific situations. I did a little digging and discovered that we've got four different types of missing alerts here in the Evergreen State.

By Bob Bobster from Honolulu, Hawaii - Amber Alert, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5617018 By Bob Bobster from Honolulu, Hawaii - Amber Alert, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5617018 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's a breakdown of what the four missing person alerts do in Washington State:

The AMBER Alert is perhaps the most well-known. These alerts are used specifically for abducted children and are a cooperative effort across law enforcement, media, and the public. Activated only in cases that meet stringent guidelines—such as confirming an abduction and having enough descriptive information about the child, abductor, or the suspect's vehicle—AMBER Alerts are broadcast through digital signs, social media, and broadcast media, creating a powerful community network that aims to swiftly reunite missing children with their families.

When we think about missing persons, our thoughts often stretch to parents or grandparents. Silver Alerts are like the comforting wisdom of an elder—they're designed to help locate missing individuals with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer's or dementia.

These alerts mobilize the community, tapping into both local and statewide outreach systems to ensure that vulnerable adults who wander are safely returned home. The gentle call of a Silver Alert is a testament to the respect and care we hold for those who paved the way for us.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

For cases that seem less clear-cut, Washington employs the Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA). This alert applies to a broader spectrum of cases where a person is missing under unexplained, involuntary, or suspicious circumstances that don't fit within the parameters of an AMBER or Silver Alert. EMPA issues a tailored appeal for help, leveraging local newspapers or channels that can quickly rally a community’s support.

Missing and Indigenous Persons Alerts (MIPA) are like Endangered Missing Persons Advisories, except the missing person is identified as Indigenous (American Indian/Alaska Native).

So as you can see, we've got four missing person alerts here in Washington State - you can read more on how they activate those alerts here.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton