4 Tips on Picking Out a Great Christmas Tree in Washington State

4 Great Tips on Picking Out a Great Christmas Tree in Washington State

As a foster kid growing up on the Grand Ronde River, I loved a real Christmas Tree, and my foster dad was the best at hunting one down in his secret location.



How To Pick Out A Great Christmas Tree - 4 Tips That'll Help You Out

It was a wonderful memory, and my first Christmas with my new foster parents was magical. It was the first time I had asked for something for Christmas; you can imagine my surprise when I got it.

Rik Mikals Rik Mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

So I did a little deep dive and here are four tips that you can use to pick out a perfect Christmas Tree especially if you live in Washington State.

When it comes to picking out a great Christmas tree, it's essential to consider the type of tree that best fits your home and lifestyle. Over the years, my family has tried everything from tall Firs that brushed against our ceiling to plump Pines whose scent filled every corner of our living room.

For those seeking a traditional look with strong branches capable of holding heavier ornaments, Fraser Fir or Noble Fir are excellent choices. The Blue Spruce stands out with its striking bluish tint and robust needles if you're looking for something unique.

Next up is size—a factor often overlooked but crucial for ensuring your chosen tree complements rather than overwhelms your space.

One year, in my youthful excitement, I picked an enormous Fir which we struggled to fit through our front door! To avoid such mishaps, measure both your ceiling height and designated floor area beforehand.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Allowing some wiggle room at the top for a star or angel makes all the difference between a cozy fit and an awkward squeeze. Remember, it’s not just about height; consider width too—especially if you have little ones running around or pets exploring every new addition.

Freshness is another key criterion in selecting a great Christmas tree—and nothing beats running your fingers over branches laden with fragrant needles to test this aspect firsthand.

Gently grasp one branch between thumb and forefinger; fresh needles should feel pliable and resist shedding easily when touched. A light shake can reveal whether firs are poised to drop their greenery prematurely onto your carpet (a boon tip from Grandma's treasure trove). The fresher the cut—the longer it'll stay vibrant.

Location plays an integral role as well—not just where you'll set up indoors—but where you'll source outdoors!

Visiting local farms around the Tri-Cities has become one of my favorite holiday pastimes; there's something joyful about supporting community growers.

Hopefully, these tips helped you out, I know as a foster kid when I saw that first Christmas Tree with presents under it, it made for some amazing memories that I've never forgotten.

Portland OR Holiday Express Train Ride Gallery Credit: Instagram/https://orhf.org/visit-orhc/