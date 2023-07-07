Stay Away From These 4 Dangerous Ticks in Washington State

What Are The Most Dangerous Ticks To Avoid In Washington State?

Washington State is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities and adventures, but it's also home to several species of ticks that pose a significant health risk to humans and animals alike.





Keep Your Eyes Open, These Are The Four Deadliest Ticks Roaming Washington State

I remember in 5th grade, I had a tick attach itself to me and it was scary for a young kid to have a tick embedded in my skin. Luckily I told my dad and while it was embarrassing on the location of the tick, we were able to use rubbing alcohol to get the tick out of my skin.

Do you realize there are four tick varieties that are highly dangerous in Washington State?

These ticks can transmit deadly diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tick-borne relapsing fever. Whether you're hiking, camping, or simply enjoying the outdoors, it's crucial to know what ticks to watch out for and how to protect yourself.



The tick information has been provided by the Washington State Department of Health below:

Ticks are a significant health risk in Washington State, and it's crucial to take steps to protect yourself, your family, and your pets from tick bites.

Wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent, and check your body carefully for ticks after spending time outdoors.

If you find a tick, carefully remove it with tweezers, and save it in a plastic bag to identify the species. If you develop symptoms such as fever, fatigue, or a rash after a tick bite, seek medical attention immediately.

Hopefully, you'll avoid what I experienced in 5th grade with a little bit of knowledge.

