4 Counties With The Greatest Landside Danger in Washington State

As a kid growing up at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade in South Eastern Washington, one of the things you had to worry about was landslides.



I saw a few of them that blocked the roads but nothing that destroyed a house.

What Are Some Of The Most Dangerous Areas For Landslides In WA State?

On the westside of the state, you've got four counties that have seen some massive landslides and mudslides and a few of these even ended in tragedy.

I thought we'd take a look at four counties in Washington State with the highest landslide danger.

Get our free mobile app

The first county on our list is King County, home to Seattle but also some amazing landscapes like Snoqualmie Falls. It’s here that steep slopes combined with heavy rainfall create perfect conditions for landslides.

Next up is Snohomish County, which shares many geographical features with its southern neighbor King County but comes with its own unique challenges.

Oso Mudslide U.S. Department of Defense/Spc Samantha Ciaramitaro loading...

The Oso disaster of 2014 stands as a somber reminder of how quickly things can change; it was one of the deadliest landslides in U.S. history.

With a topography that includes both coastal bluffs and inland hillsides, Snohomish faces frequent soil instability during Washington’s wet seasons.

As you travel along Highway 530 or visit towns such as Arlington or Darrington, there's always in increased chance of danger from traveling that route in Washington State.

By Mark Reid, USGS - https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/2014-landslide-washington-state-7, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120422579 By Mark Reid, USGS - https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/2014-landslide-washington-state-7, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120422579 loading...

Let us not forget Pierce County- where Mount Rainier looms - as another region prone to landslides due to volcanic activity coupled with erosion from glacier-fed rivers. The verdant trails around places like Eatonville offer stunning views but require constant maintenance as shifting soils threaten paths and infrastructure alike.

Another county often discussed when it comes to landslide vulnerabilities is Whatcom County up north near Canada’s border—the landscape here ranges from coastal cliffs overlooking Bellingham Bay down southward toward the farmlands near the Skagit River Valley. Each area brings specific concerns regarding slope stability.

Have you seen a massive landslide or mudslide while living in Washington State, feel free to share your stories and pictures in the comments below.

7 Reasons You Hear Loud "Booms" in Washington State So my dog goes crazy when he hears loud booms and runs away like a scared cat but what are the reasons we seem to hear loud "booms" in Washington State - Let's break down seven possibilities Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals