4 Beautiful Must-See Coastal Washington State Towns in 2023

Here Are 5 Washington State Coastal Towns You Should Visit In 2023

If you’re looking for a getaway in 2023, look no further than the Pacific Coast of Washington State.



From the majestic Olympic Mountains to the salty shorelines, coastal Washington State has something for everyone.

Let’s take a look at five of the Washington State coastal towns that you’ll want to visit

Port Townsend

For a classic coastal town experience, it doesn’t get much better than Port Townsend. Located on the Olympic Peninsula at the entrance of Puget Sound, this charming village is home to countless shops, restaurants, and art galleries.

With its Victorian architecture and picturesque harbor views, Port Townsend has been dubbed one of America's most beautiful cities.

For travelers looking for a little adventure, nearby Fort Worden State Park offers hiking trails, kayaking tours, and more!

Westport

Another great destination for exploring Washington’s coastline is Westport. This small fishing town sits along Willapa Bay and is known for its thriving seafood industry (you won't want to miss out on all those fresh oysters!).

It also boasts plenty of outdoor activities like whale watching boats tours or surfing lessons at Surfside Three Seafoods.

Don't forget to take time out of your day to wander around Westport's historic downtown where you can find everything from antique stores to ice cream parlors.

Seabrook

If you're looking for a tranquil escape into nature then Seabrook should be your go-to spot! Located just two hours outside Seattle on Washington's Pacific Coast Highway sits this cozy beach town full of charm and beauty.

Seabrook features miles of rocky shoreline perfect for exploring during low tide as well as endless outdoor activities such as biking trails or horseback riding along the beach.

After taking in all that nature has to offer in Seabrook be sure to stop by one of their many unique boutiques or restaurants before heading back home!

Olympia

As the capital of Washington State, Olympia offers visitors plenty to do from kayaking on Budd Inlet to exploring Tumwater Falls Park or taking a day trip to nearby Mount Rainier National Park.

Don’t forget about all the delicious food options—try out Los Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant or The Artesian Commons Pizzeria & Grill! You can also take advantage of Olympia’s vibrant arts scene by visiting one of its many galleries or attending an outdoor concert or festival.

Washington's coastline has so much to offer travelers looking for an exciting destination in 2023 after months spent staying put due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Whether it's relaxing on a beach in Seabrook or exploring art galleries and restaurants in Olympia, these are just some of the many Washington coastal towns that will give you something new and exciting to explore in 2023.

