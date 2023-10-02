39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State
How Many Restaurants Has Guy Fieri Visited In Washington State?
One of our favorite TV personalities is back in the Pacific Northwest. The one and only Guy Fieri returns with a new episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and is featuring Central Oregon this week.
It's always a treat when Fieri returns to the great Northwest and it got me thinking.
We've had several places in the Tri-Cities spotlighted before but I thought it would cool to deep dive into all 39 eateries and restaurants that Guy Fieri has visited in Washington State.
You might want to add a few of these to your next road trip list or you might be surprised to discover that a few of these restaurants are in the same town that you live.
Here are some of the Tri-Cities highlighted places worth exploring
Here's the complete list of the 39 restaurants that Guy Fieri has visited in Washington State.
Are some of these on your list? Have you been to some of these great eateries? Let us know in the comments below, we would love to share your experiences at those places as well.
