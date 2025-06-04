30 of the Free Highest Rated Attractions Washington State

Looking for a great Washington State adventure but are low on funds? I feel you, but I think I can help you out with 30 family-friendly attractions you can check out in the Evergreen State.

Discover the Top 30 Must-See Free Attractions in Washington State

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

You've got some great free attractions like the Gum Wall in Seattle, and you've got the graffiti on the bus out of Washtucna that's amazing. Sunnyside has the most amazing murals, and my hometown of Clarkston, Washington, has Buffalo Eddy, which has some awesome Indian Petroglyphs.

The Ultimate Guide to 30 Stunning Free Spots in Washington State

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

If you are looking for some free fun road trip attractions this summer, take a look at our list below. Stacker has compiled a great list of 30 free attractions worth checking out in Washington State.

ADVENTURE: These Are the Highest-Rated Free Things To Do in Washington, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Washington using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Did you see anything that caught your eye? Did we leave something off the list? Feel free to add to our list in the comments below.

As I wrap up, I thought I'd share some more oddball roadside attractions in Oregon and Washington that you'll love to check out. The best part is that no matter what, you'll find an attraction that the whole family will enjoy together, and that's what makes for the best road trips.

READ MORE: Discover The #1 Free Attraction In Washington State

The 7 Most Oddball Roadside Attractions in WA and Its Surrounding States Cheapism recently shared a list of the most "oddball" roadside attractions in every state. If you're road tripping through Idaho and its neighboring states, you may just see one of these! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart